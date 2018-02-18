Darkest Dungeon Gets Xbox One Release Date, Limited Time Only Deal Available

Finally, at long last, Darkest Dungeon is making its way over to the Xbox One – and soon! The team over at Red Hook Studios just made the announcement over on their blog today to not only share the good news, but also provide a little incentive for those willing to double dip for the port!

In their most recent update to fans, they not only revealed the February 28th release date, but also a limited time only offer available as well! Here’s what they had to say:

“Today, we would like to share some additional details for this upcoming release:

To celebrate Darkest Dungeon arriving on XBOX ONE, Darkest Dungeon: Crimson Edition will be priced at $24.99 USD for a limited time. Darkest Dungeon: Crimson Edition contains the Darkest Dungeon base game and The Crimson Court DLC. You will be able to pre-order it starting February 21st and this limited time offer will last for 60 days after our release on February 28th.

When porting to XBOX ONE we had a choice to make between new exclusive content for XBOX ONE owners only or to bundle Crimson Court DLC free for a limited time. We decided the latter was the best way to celebrate the launch, and ensure that none of our existing players were locked out of any possible new content.

The Shieldbreaker will also be available for $3.99 USD, starting at launch.”

They also added a super easy to follow timeline for when the special offers will be available:

Feb 21st:

Darkest Dungeon®: Crimson Edition appears on XBOX LIVE for pre-order for $24.99

Feb 28th:

Darkest Dungeon: Crimson Edition is playable! This edition will continue to be available for 60 days for the $24.99 price and will give access to the base game and The Crimson Court DLC

The Shieldbreaker DLC is available for purchase for $3.99

April 29th:

Darkest Dungeon: Crimson Edition is removed from the store.

Darkest Dungeon base game appears on XBOX LIVE for purchase for $24.99

The Crimson Court DLC appears on XBOX LIVE for purchase $9.99

Darkest Dungeon: Ancestral Edition appears on XBOX LIVE for purchase $34.99, and includes the base game and both DLCs.

Unfortunately, imports from prior PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and mobile playthroughs won’t be possible, but the title is a fantastic one and definitely worth diving in once more!