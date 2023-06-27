Will David Corenswet Play Superman in Video Games?

David Corenswet has been confirmed to be our new Clark Kent AKA Superman, but will he don the cape in a future Superman game? Superhero video games used to largely be tie-in products for new movies and were therefore rushed along to match the timeline of a movie's production. These games were typically pretty rough around the edges, but as gaming has evolved and matured, games have decided to do their own thing. The Batman Arkham series was praised for how it took the reigns and charted its own course, inspiring Insomniac Games to do something similar with Marvel's Spider-Man which has been an immense success. The recent success with superhero games has fans wanting a Superman game, but our calls have been met with silence from DC and Warner Bros.

With that said, DC Studios boss James Gunn is creating a new universe that will include movies, TV shows (live action and animated), and video games. Gunn has noted he has a plan to make sure everything is very connected. Marvel has notably not done any MCU video games, outside of some early tie-in games during Phase 1 which likely aren't canon. James Gunn is plotting out a whole universe and it will all properly kick off with Superman: Legacy in summer 2025. The film is expected to begin filming early next year and today, David Corenswet was confirmed to play the Man of Steel himself. So, many are wondering if the actor will play Supes outside of the live-action films.

Will David Corenswet Play Superman in Future Video Games?

As already mentioned, James Gunn is planning a really expansive universe across mediums. He has also noted, somewhat controversially, that he plans to use the same actors across all projects. So, if there's a Superman game, we can probably expect David Corenswet to play the character there. Of course, we don't have his contract in front of us so we can't know with certainty, but it seems like that's the intent at the very least. If being the lead in a giant superhero movie wasn't cumbersome to an actor's schedule already, playing that role in a video game definitely is and could mean Corenswet won't have much time to do a ton of acting in non-DC projects.

Only time will tell what actually happens, but it seems like if Superman shows up in a future game, there's a significant chance Corenswet will reprise the role. Tobey Maguire played Spider-Man in all three Spider-Man movie tie-in games, but it was kept strictly to a voice role. Very few other actors have done the same. Games now include performance capture, meaning it's a all-encompassing performance that goes beyond standing in a recording booth.

Do you think having actors play their characters across movies and video games is a good idea? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.