DC Studios Head James Gunn Teases Video Games for New Cinematic Universe

DC Studios head James Gunn is teasing what's to come for video games based on the brand's iconic superheroes. Although there aren't a ton of standout DC games, the handful that are of note includes some of the most influential games out there. Most notably, the Batman Arkham series redefined what a superhero game could be, especially if you don't shackle it as a movie tie-in game. The combat has been a huge inspiration for games with melee gameplay, including other superhero titles for a while now and the storytelling really elevated the potential for this genre. Now, it looks like DC games could be doing something rather ambitious.

It was recently reported that the new heads of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran, were planning to include video games in its new "cinematic universe". At the time, it was really unclear what that could look like. James Gunn took to Twitter to confirm that video games will be a piece of the DC cinematic universe that he is building, but he also noted that it doesn't mean all DC games will be part of this universe. For instance, something like Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will probably continue to exist in its own world. Given how long games take to make these days, it will probably be years before we actually start to have any idea of what this will look like in execution. It also seems unlikely any of these games will be direct adaptations or tie-ins with movies as a direct result of the time it takes to develop a game.

Yes. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 27, 2022

Not all. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 28, 2022

Either way, it's an exciting prospect and James Gunn is no stranger to video games. The prolific director co-wrote Lollipop Chainsaw, a game that's getting a remake very soon. He's also been very vocal about his interest in games over the years, speaking highly of things like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Given how many projects they're already developing, it's unclear just how involved he would actually be with the development of these games.

