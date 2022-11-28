James Gunn Says Future DC Movies and Video Games Will Be Connected

New DC Studios boss James Gunn has confirmed that upcoming films associated with the comic book brand will also be tied to future video games published by WB Games. Since being named the new head of DC Studios last month, fans have continued to wonder about what Gunn's role at the company will look like as time goes on. And while Gunn himself likely doesn't have all the answers right now, it seems that the beloved writer and director wants to tether DC's films and games in some capacity.

In a recent interaction on Twitter, one fan asked Gunn about whether or not video games would be connected to the DCU that is currently being crafted. Gunn didn't provide many details, but did confirm that this is something that is in the cards with a simple, "Yes." In short, this means that Gunn is looking to create a version of the DCU that is interconnected across film, TV, animation, and video games, which is quite a tall task.

Yes. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 27, 2022

Of course, it remains to be seen how Gunn and those at DC Studios end up approaching this over time. For the most part, many of DC's video games in recent history have been completely separate from one another, much like Marvel. To now look to place all of these various games in the same universe will be quite unique and will take a ton of collaboration across many of DC's various verticals.

Currently, WB Games has a number of DC-related video games in the pipeline. Not only did Gotham Knights just release a little over a month ago, but Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is slated to release at some point in 2023. Beyond this, Monolith Productions is also working on a Wonder Woman video game, although details about this title are extremely sparse. In all likelihood, none of these titles that are currently in the works will be tethered to the DCU, but those that come about further down the road will surely be made with the DCU in mind.

