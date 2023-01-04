Superman Fan Game in Unreal Engine 5 Looks Like a Dream Come True

A new video showcasing a concept for a Superman game in Unreal Engine 5 looks like a dream superhero game. Superman is one of the biggest superheroes to ever exist, if not the biggest. He may be surpassed by the likes of Batman in the general mainstream culture simply because Superman has been neglected by Warner Brothers for so long, but the point is, he's a big deal. His symbol and costume is immediately recognizable and his powers are the foundation for a lot of other heroes. However, despite his immense popularity, there hasn't been a proper Superman game since 2006 for the release of Superman Returns.

Despite rumors of a new Superman game and demands from fans, nothing has materialized. Nevertheless, that hasn't stopped fans from imagining what could be especially as technology has massively advanced since his last big gaming outing. With the recent release and adoption of Unreal Engine 5 by various developers, a bunch of creative people have been using it to envision some of their video game ideas. YouTube channel TeaserPlay (via IGN) imagined what a Superman game could look like if it was released today and it shows the Man of Steel flying through Metropolis, into space, exploring the moon, and coming back to Earth in a completely different area. It's obviously a very ambitious idea and would be extremely expensive to make if it was a reality, but it's a fascinating "what if?" nonetheless. The video has racked up well over a million views in under two weeks, which goes to show the demand and hype for a Superman game.

Superman will appear in a video game later this year via Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, but it doesn't seem like he'll be playable. Perhaps if we're lucky, Rocksteady's next game will be a Superman game. However, even if that was the case, it would take an extremely long time to make. The developer's last game was released in 2015 and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League looks a bit more linear than a Superman game.

