Superman Game Possibly Teased by Warner Bros. CEO

A new Superman game may finally be happening after all of these years. We've had an explosion of truly fantastic superhero games over the last decade or so. As publishers started to move away from movie tie-ins, we started to see amazing superhero games like the Batman Arkham series, Spider-Man, and so on. More are on the way with a new Iron Man game, a Captain America/Black Panther game, and even a new Wolverine game. However, there's one superhero that has been left in the dust when it comes to gaming: Superman. He's shown up in ensemble games like Injustice and will be the villain in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, but it has been nearly 20 years since the Man of Steel got his own game.

With all of that said, that may be close to changing. As spotted by TweakTown, Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav seemed to suggest during a recent investors call that we could see a new Superman game around the time of Superman: Legacy, a new Superman movie from James Gunn that's set to release in 2025. He didn't outright confirm a new game was coming, but he was speaking about how WB has the unique advantage of owning all of the IP that its video game developers work on and suggested people will "spend more time" "hanging out in the Superman world and universe."

"When we launch a product on Max or HBO, and when we have a game, that game belongs to us, but now there's this in-betweener," said Zaslav. "It may be in the next couple of years that we launch a Superman movie and...people spend more time and there's more economics of people just hanging out in the Superman world and universe."

James Gunn has spoken out about how the new DC universe will weave in gaming with its films and television shows, so this could be one of the first attempts at that. As of right now, we have no idea what any of this could look like. If a new Superman game is happening, it'll probably be a while before we hear more about it, but it's exciting to hear Warner Bros. even mentioning the idea of it.

Do you want a new Superman