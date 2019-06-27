Days Gone Developer Hiring For Its Next AAA PS4/PS5 Game

It looks like work on Sony Bend‘s next game after Days Gone is already underway, and potentially has been for quite some time. According to a new job listing for a producer, Sony Bend — the team who released Days Gone onto PS4 earlier this year — is hiring for its next AAA game, which is certainly a PS5 title. That said, the listing mentions PS4, so it’s possible it’s a cross-gen release or coming much sooner than anticipated.

“We are seeking a Producer who will be relied upon to collaborate with senior producers, creative leads, and studio directors to develop, maintain and execute on project planning for your teams. You are the strategic thinker for your team, get out front and lead. The ideal candidate will possess a combination of project management, communication skills and a passion for making games. Help us create our next AAA title that will set the PS4 apart from the rest!”

As for what it could be, who knows. While Days Gone didn’t review very well, it sold well and was largely received well by consumers. So there’s a decent chance it’s a follow-up to the open-world post-apocalyptic game. Meanwhile, it’s possible the studio could return to the Syphon Filter series. Whatever it is, there’s a good chance we won’t be seeing the project for awhile. In the meanwhile, enjoy some Days Gone on PS4.

“That’s not to say that Days Gone is a bad game, because saying so would be an injustice to the world Bend Studio has created. Days Gone gets some things right and others wrong, but one of its most unfortunate shortfalls is that it doesn’t do anything exceptionally well. Days Gone shows its hand early on with its protagonist going through a very familiar gameplay loop. Fetch quests, escorting or following NPCs, stealthily sneaking around enemies to avoid restarting at a checkpoint, clearing out various factions’ camps for resources and fast-travel locations, and hopping off your bike sometimes between all of this to hunt the occasional deer or pack of enemies is the essence of Days Gone. It makes for a bland experience, though it at least set in a world that’s graphically impressive.”