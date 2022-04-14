DC Games Will Reportedly be “Bolstered” Under Warner Bros. Discovery

According to a new report, Warner Bros. Discovery is aware that DC Entertainment is not utilized enough in the gaming space. Over the last decade, the only AAA DC games that have been released are the Batman: Arkham games, two Injustice games, some LEGO titles, and the Telltale Batman series. Largely, these all revolve around Batman for the most part and it highlights a growing issue with DC’s representation in one of the biggest mediums in entertainment. This year, DC will release Gotham Knights, a game featuring the Batfamily, and next year, it will release Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. It was also recently revealed that a Wonder Woman game is in the works, but it’s still likely years away from release.

In a new report from Variety which claims Warner Bros. Discovery is looking to overhaul DC Entertainment, it was revealed that the company believes it needs to do more to grow the comic book brand. Although DC has a routine presence on the big screen, the report notes that the company is looking into bolstering DC’s gaming efforts. As of right now, there’s no indicator as to what that could look like, but it shows that the company is aware it can certainly do better. Many have been asking for games based on Superman, The Flash, the Justice League, and many other key heroes, but nothing has come of it. Warner Bros. Discovery reportedly believes that Superman needs to be revitalized after a mixed reception to the character’s recent on-screen appearances and then being abandoned.

Perhaps this will lead to Superman being represented in games soon as an effort to revive the character as a larger pop culture icon. Batman has dominated gaming for quite some time, but it’s time for DC to expand these efforts with its plethora of rich characters. Of course, this will take a lot of time, but hopefully, it will pay off.

