Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Delayed

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been officially delayed. Originally slated to launch at some point in 2022, the latest title from beloved developer Rocksteady Studios was going to be the first major project that the studio had released since Batman: Arkham Knight. Now, the game instead has slipped into 2023 and is slated to launch in the early portion of next year.

Rocksteady director Sefton Hill was the one to announce today’s delay of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and took to Twitter with the news. “We’ve made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to Spring 2023. I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can,” Hill said of the decision to move the game back. “I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience.”

Although this news involving Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is surely disappointing to a number of fans, it’s not necessarily surprising. Well over a month ago at this point, a report emerged stating that WB Games had already decided internally to push the title back into next year. While it took a bit for this delay to become official, the report itself has now proven to be accurate, just as many expected it would.

Part of why WB Games likely feels comfortable pushing Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League into 2023 is because it already has a very busy year ahead of itself. Not only is LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga launching next month for WB Games, but the publisher will also be releasing a new Batman video game with Gotham Knights in October 2022. In addition, Hogwarts Legacy is also slated to release at some point this holiday season. Essentially, WB Games didn’t necessarily need Suicide Squad to release this year in order to have a successful lineup of releases, so giving the team at Rocksteady more time to work on the project just makes sense.

