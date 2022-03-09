Gotham Knights Release Date Revealed

Gotham Knights has a new release date with the game now scheduled to release on October 25th, Warner Bros. announced this week. The release date was revealed unceremoniously on social media with posts simply dropping a promo for the game along with a confirmation of the date. This new release date comes after the game itself was delayed out of a 2021 release window, but it’s most definitely not the same date that caught the attention of those who thought the game might be coming out sooner rather than later.

The tweet below confirmed the release date for the game without much else to say about Gotham Knights, though we’ve already seen a few bits of the game already through past reveals. We know of its main characters – Batgirl, Robin, Red Hood, and Nightwing – as well as the general story for the game and some of the villains the Bat Family will face off against.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/GothamKnights/status/1501558438681317380

While there’s no guarantee that the game will make an appearance during this week’s PlayStation event, it’s worth noting that the release date announcement dropped on the same day as the next scheduled State of Play presentation from PlayStation. Sony said this State of Play would have a “a special focus on highlighting great games coming from some of our beloved Japanese publishers” which would rule out Warner Bros. Games Montreal, but there will also be updates from “other developers located around the world,” too, so there’s hope for the game to make an appearance yet.

Regardless of if it shows up there or not, you can still check out some of the older footage from the game to see some of the villains and other characters mentioned previously. Much of the talks about the game so far have been based off speculations and purported leaks in the absence of news like an actual release date, but now that we have that crossed off, hopefully we’ll see more gameplay and other Gotham Knights details over the next couple of months. Until then, the overview of the game found below helps set the stage for what’s to come.

“Batman is dead. A new expansive, criminal underworld has swept the streets of Gotham City,” a preview of the game reads. “It is now up to the Batman Family; Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin; to protect Gotham, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals. From solving mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city’s history to defeating notorious villains in epic confrontations, you must evolve into the new Dark Knight and save the streets from descent into chaos.”

Gotham Knights is scheduled to release on October 25th.