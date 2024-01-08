Dead by Daylight Teases Alan Wake Crossover

Over the years, Dead by Daylight has hosted a ton of crossovers with different horror properties, and it seems the game is gearing up for a new one. The game's official Twitter account has shared an image of a flashlight glowing in the darkness. An actual reveal will be coming on January 9th, but right now, most people seem to think this will be content based on Alan Wake. Of course, the fact that this is just a flashlight has resulted in fans guessing basically any other character that has ever used a flashlight before, including Hopper from Stranger Things and Emily Davis from Until Dawn.

The teaser for Dead by Daylight can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

An Alan Wake crossover seems all but guaranteed. The critically-acclaimed horror series would be a perfect fit, and it would make a lot of sense coming off the release of Alan Wake 2. At The Game Awards last month, Alan Wake 2 won three awards, including Best Game Direction, Best Art Direction, and Best Narrative. A crossover with Dead by Daylight could expose more people to the series, and potentially generate greater interest in the games. This would also be the second big crossover for Alan Wake 2, as a skin based on the titular character appeared in Fortnite last year.

Dead by Daylight Developer Update

In addition to the Alan Wake tease, developer Behaviour Interactive has released its latest developer update, which outlines several changes coming to the game. Players can expect changes to generators, the Mount Ormond Resort map, perks, and multiple killers, including The Hillbilly, The Onryo, and The Blight. Speaking of the game's killers, a new field of view slider will be coming to the game, allowing players to adjust the first-person perspective. Using the FOV Slider, killers will be able to choose a field of view that works best for them. Once the update goes live, players will be able to adjust between 87 degrees and 103 degrees. 87 is the current default, while the Shadowborn perk allows for 103 degrees.

As a result of this change, the Shadowborn and Monitor & Abuse perks are both seeing changes. When players are blinded "by any means," the Shadowborn perk will now give a Haste effect increase of 6, 8, or 10% for 10 seconds. The Monitor & Abuse perk will remain largely the same, abandoning the previous FOV changes and simply offering the current Terror Radius effects. Full details can be found right here.

Dead by Daylight Crossovers

While Alan Wake seems to be the next big crossover for Dead by Daylight, the game has played host to a lot of different horror franchises over the last few years. Most recently, the game received content based on the Child's Play series, with the killer doll Chucky having been added back in November.

Would you like to see Alan Wake content in Dead by Daylight? Do you think the franchise would be a good fit for Dead by Daylight? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!