Dead by Daylight Adds Chucky as New Killer

Dead by Daylight is adding another horror legend with Chucky from the Child's Play movie and its sequels and spin-offs coming to the game very soon. The miniature Killer will be added to the game on November 28th as part of a new DLC Chapter which, for the time being, only consists of the Killer himself as Behaviour Interactive has not confirmed a Survivor nor a new map for the Chapter. The developer has, however, provided a first look at what Chucky will look like in-game as well as a preview of how his powers and size will work.

And for those wondering how that size will come into play, your first likely assumption is correct -- Chucky will retain his small size in Dead by Daylight, so Survivor players will have a new challenge to look out for since they'll have to keep their eyes a bit lower to the ground after hearing the heartbeat indicator so as not to be surprised by Chucky. For those wondering how carrying Survivors will work, Behaviour said Chucky will call upon his past human form, Charles Lee Ray, to assist him with the hooking process and other actions like stopping repairs.

Chucky's Abilities in Dead by Daylight

So, what can Chucky actually do in Dead by Daylight? Behaviour hasn't given a full, detailed breakdown of the character's perks and powers just yet, but a broad overview tells us some of what we need to know.

In addition to his smaller size that'll provide its own challenges for Survivors, Chucky's got two main abilities: Scamper and Slide & Dice. The former allows him to maneuver underneath pallets, a first for a Dead by Daylight Killer, as well as the ability to climb through windows. Slice & Dice is a lunge attack.

""It's a character that I never thought we could bring into The Fog because of his size," said Mathieu Côté, the head of partnerships for Behaviour Interactive. "The team has outdone itself to prove me wrong. Players are in for a treat – Chucky in Dead by Daylight really is the unmissable multiplayer horror gaming experience."

Chucky, Bride of Chucky, and Original Voices

Chucky himself appears to be the base Killer in the new Dead by Daylight Chapter, but you'll also be able to play as the Bride of Chucky if you want. An outfit called "The Good Gal" that's inspired by the Bride of Chucky will be added to the game, too, though it'll likely be an extra, optional outfit to be bought and not something included in the Chapter itself (Behaviour has not specified).

And for longtime Chucky fans, you'll be happy to hear that original voice actor Brad Dourif has returned to voice Chucky while the Bride of Chucky variant will be voiced by Jennifer Tilly who originally voiced Tiffany Valentine in the Bride of Chucky movie and other works in the series.

Dead by Daylight's Chucky Chapter will be available across all platforms on November 28th.