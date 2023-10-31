Dead by Daylight's New Naughty Bear Skin Comes with Exclusive Mori Kill

Years before Dead by Daylight, developer Behaviour Interactive put out Naughty Bear, a game where you play as a very ill-tempered teddy bear who lives up to the name of the game. Fast-forward to this week, and Behaviour has announced not only a new Dead by Daylight skin featuring the character from the developer's past but also a totally new kind of cosmetic. The skin in question turns The Trapper into the Naughty Bear himself, but more importantly than that, it sets a precedent for future Dead by Daylight skins to incorporate a unique feature where they have exclusive Mori kills.

The Naughty Bear skin was shown off this week by Behaviour in a trailer showing what it'd look like in-game alongside a look at its Mori kill playing out in full. This skin also marks the introduction of a new, higher rarity known as the "Visceral Legendary."

Dead by Daylight's Naughty Bear Skin

He’s out of hibernation and ready to crash the party.



Play as Naughty Bear himself, thanks to this Visceral Legendary Outfit for The Trapper – complete with a brutal new Mori!

Aside from carrying a similar weapon and hauling some bear traps across the map, The Trapper is pretty much unrecognizable when wearing the full Naughty Bear outfit. The full set for the cosmetic puts The Trapper in head-to-toe teddy bear attire, though the Naughty Bear character is actually a stuffed bear and isn't actually a suit, so perhaps you're playing as Naughty Bear himself?

Regardless, you can check out the first look at the new skin in action via the trailer above, and you don't have to wait to play as him yourself since the Naughty Bear crossover is in the game now. Behaviour has done an in-house crossover like this in the past with a Naughty Bear charm added previously, so if you've got both, you're set to be a Naughty Bear superfan. The cosmetic itself costs 1,485 Auric Cells (just under $15), a sale that takes some of the cost off of what would normally be a price of 1,950 Auric Cells.

"This is a fun trip into Behaviour's history," said Kirby Taylor, the product manager on Dead by Daylight. "Back in 2010 we released a game called Naughty Bear, and we're happy to be bringing him back! The team has put a ton of work into this Outfit, from adjusting nearly all the animations to developing the systems allowing us to support special Outfit-specific Moris. We've also added the 'Visceral' rarity along with some visual indications in the UI to highlight Outfits with custom Moris!"

Again, what's most interesting about this cosmetic is the custom Mori kill it boasts. While that kill is creative itself as it adds insult to injury by ending with a quick toss onto a bear trap, the implication here is that we'll see more of these Visceral Legendary skins in the future all with their own unique kills. It's a system in line with other games that offer premium cosmetics of higher rarities than all the rest such as the Mythic skins in Apex Legends that have their own unique Finishers, too.

Dead by Daylight's new Naughty Dog skin for The Trapper is live in-game now.