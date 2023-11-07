Stranger Things DLC Returns to Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight got Stranger Things DLC over four years ago in September 2019 just after the Netflix show released its third season, but that DLC only stuck around for awhile. In 2021, it was announced that the DLC would be removed from stores with Dead by Daylight players no longer able to play as the Demogorgon, Nancy Wheeler, and Steve Harrington if they haven't already bought the DLC. Now, however, that Stranger Things draught in Dead by Daylight is coming to an end with Behaviour Interactive announcing this week on Stranger Things Day that the DLC was returning to stores after all.

Dead by Daylight players don't have to wait to play as those characters either now that the DLC is already back in stores following the announcement. If you already had the Stranger Things DLC before it was removed, you had nothing to worry about and were able to keep playing as the Demogorgon, Nancy, and Steve, but if you missed out on buying it previously, you can remedy that now.

What's in Dead by Daylight's Stranger Things Chapter?

The Stranger Things Chapter in Dead by Daylight costs $11.99 and includes the Demogorgon as a Killer, Steve and Nancy as two individual Survivors, and some exclusive cosmetics for Nancy and Steve. As usual with new (or in this case, returning) Chapters, all the characters come with their own unique perks with the Demogorgon also sporting a Killer-specific Power. Those perks were kept in the game previously after the Stranger Things DLC was removed but were simply rebranded to avoid being tied directly to the Netflix show with the perks themselves placed in characters' individual Bloodwebs so that players can access them. The perk situation will change now that the DLC is back, however, an FAQ about the Stranger Things Chapter confirmed.

"Initially the perks will return to Stranger Things Perks with the original flavour text and icons, but will remain General Perks for now," the FAQ said. "In a later patch, they will return to being Character specific Perks and only be unlockable with the Prestige System or through the Shrine of Secrets, as with other character specific Perks."

You can find the Stranger Things Chapter for sale in Dead by Daylight's list of DLC on whatever platform you're playing on now that it's returned.

Why Was Dead by Daylight's Stranger Things Chapter Removed?

So, why was the Stranger Things DLC removed from Dead by Daylight in the first place? Back when the removal happened, it was attributed to a license agreement between Behaviour and Netflix expiring, something that happens from time to time when games have crossover DLCs from major licensed properties.

The FAQ about the return of the Stranger Things DLC broadly addressed the question of its removal, though it focuses more on the return rather than the disappearance.

"As with all live-service games, frequent updates, additions, and the occasional change are to be expected," the FAQ said. "With Stranger Things, our focus has always been to ensure the legacy of these characters within our game. Which is why we are delighted to welcome back all the Stranger Things content, including Characters, Perks, Outfits and Map into Dead by Daylight, as part of the game's experience.