Dead by Daylight Adds Slipknot Masks

Dead by Daylight players can now purchase masks based on the members of Slipknot in the game's store. The promotion comes just a few weeks after the addition of content based on Iron Maiden. The collection is a bit bigger this time, with 8 cosmetics in total, which can be worn by different Dead by Daylight killers. While these masks can only be worn by specific killers, players will be able to wear other cosmetics alongside most of them. In a press release, Dead by Daylight product manager Kirby Taylor talked about that feature, and the collaboration as a whole.

"Getting to bring Slipknot's iconic masks to life in Dead by Daylight was incredibly rewarding," says Taylor. "Each mask carries a striking, distinct design, so a lot of our creative explorations were focused around finding which Killer was the perfect pairing. Unsurprisingly, they felt right at home in the world of Dead by Daylight. We're excited to see what Outfit combinations players will come up with since most of these can be mixed with existing and future Cosmetics."

A trailer featuring the Slipknot cosmetics can be found below.

Which Cosmetics can be Worn by Which Killers?

As previously mentioned, each Slipknot cosmetic can only be worn by one specific killer:

The Wraith- Metallic Grill (Mick Thomson)

The Deathslinger- Dominant Eye (Jim Root)

The Doctor- Zipper Mouthpiece (anonymous keyboard player)

The Clown- Grim Circus (Shawn Crahan)

The Hillbilly- Engraved Flesh (V-Man)

The Blight- Molded Visage (Michael Pfaff)

The Trapper- Ashen Quake (Corey Taylor)

The Legion- Subliminal Menace (Sid Wilson)

Unfortunately, there's one big difference between the Slipknot collaboration and the Iron Maiden one: this time, Survivors aren't getting any cosmetics. The Iron Maiden collaboration allowed Survivors to wear band t-shirts, but there's nothing like that being offered for Slipknot. At this time, there's been no reason given for the decision, but a number of fans have voiced their disappointment about it on social media. That makes this collaboration a bit more limited, and it's easy to see how that might frustrate some players. If Behaviour Interactive does another promotion like this for a different band, hopefully Survivor mains won't be left out.

Free Blood Moon Cosmetics

While players will have to pay for these Slipknot cosmetics, Dead by Daylight has also revealed some free items players can snag in the game. These freebies are related to the current Blood Moon event, and include an exclusive charm as well as an icon for the player card. The codes are only available for a limited time, and will expire on March 31st, so players will have to redeem them quickly, before time expires. The following codes are currently redeemable in the game:

BLOODYGREAT - Free Blood Charm

- Free Blood Charm BLOODFEST- Free Blood Icon

