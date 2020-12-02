Dead by Daylight Reveals First Week of Free Holiday Event Rewards

✖

Dead by Daylight’s big 2020 holiday event is underway now that we’re in December, and for the community, that means days and days of free stuff. The first of those free rewards to be revealed each week and given away each day were unveiled on Tuesday with Behaviour Interactive offering some of the free currencies mentioned before as well as some cosmetics that players will only have a limited time to redeem before they’re gone for good.

The theme of this year’s holiday event is all about an advent calendar, for those who missed the initial announcement, and it’s through that calendar that we’re able to see what’s happening throughout this week. Players will get Bloodpoints, the most common currency in Dead by Daylight earned from playing matches, for most of the days of the weak. Iridescent Shards show up at least once on the calendar to suggest that we’ll see them more in the future as well, though not quite as often since they’re harder to come by.

Players get different amounts of these currencies as login rewards depending on when they check in on Dead by Daylight during the event. On top of these, there are cosmetics that can only be redeemed with limited-time codes. The first week features two cosmetics called “Killer’s Stocking Charm” and “Zarina’s Snap Snap Sweater.” You can find the dates for when everything is available, the codes required to get the cosmetics, and the amounts of Bloodpoints and Iridescent Shards players will get below.

Dead by Daylight Advent Calendar Week 1

Cosmetics 1st 11AM ET – Dec. 4th 11AM ET: Killer’s Stocking Charm Code: NAUGHTYSTOCKING 4th 11AM ET – Dec. 7th 11AM ET: Zarina’s Snap Snap Sweater Code: SNAPSNAP



Login Currencies 1st 11AM ET – Dec. 2nd 11AM ET: 10,000 Bloodpoints 2nd 11AM ET – Dec. 3rd 11AM ET: 1,000 Iridescent Shards 3rd 11AM ET – Dec. 6th 11AM ET: 10,000 Bloodpoints (per day)



After this week concludes, we’ll see an entirely new set of rewards available throughout week two of the event. It’s likely that there will be many more Bloodpoints to obtain throughout the rest of the event along with cosmetics, though with the rewards not being revealed until the week of, there could still very well be some surprises hiding in the calendar.