‘Dead by Daylight’ Confirms ‘Saw’ DLC, Releasing Tomorrow

A couple of days ago, we uncovered a few hints indicating that Dead By Daylight would be getting more star-studded downloadable content, this time in the form of Lionsgate’s hit Saw series. Today, the company confirmed that, yep, it’s time to play a game once again.

The DLC will be called The Saw Chapter, but it isn’t going to be quite what you expect. Instead of facing off against Jigsaw and his various traps, you’ll instead be going up against The Pig, who serves as an associate of his. The Pig, however, is quite devastating, as she’s armed with a number of devastating reverse bear traps (not good for the jawline, we’ll tell you that), along with all of Jigsaw’s sadistic abilities.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For good measure, you’ll also have a new Survivor to choose from. David Tapp, who was featured from the films, will be included, so you’ll have a familiar face when it comes to going head-to-head against The Pig. And, for good measure, there will also be a new Saw-themed map introduced to the game, in the form of the Gideon Meat Plant.

You can get a good look at the level and the Pig in the teaser trailer above, along with a good look of what could happen if you end up in one of those terrifying bear traps. Yep, it’s pretty effective.

The good news is you won’t have to wait long for this new content to drop into the game, as it’s set to arrive tomorrow for both consoles and PC. Hopefully its cost won’t set you back…an arm and a leg? (We’ll see ourselves out.)

Here’s the official description straight from the developers:

“Let’s Play a Game…

The Pig is here to create a whole new version of hell for all Survivors. Mentored by Jigsaw she comes caring Reverse Bear Traps into the Realm of the Entity. So if you’re gonna play, you have to accept that the stakes are high.

The SAW Chapter comes with a New Killer (The Pig), a new Survivor (David Tapp) and a new Map (Gideon Meat Plant).”

Dead by Daylight is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.