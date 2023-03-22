Dead by Daylight Update Changes Skull Merchant and More, Patch Notes Revealed

Dead by Daylight's latest update previewed previously is now going live this week with changes planned for The Skull Merchant and other parts of the game. Most of those other changes are relegated to bugfixes for everything ranging from specific characters to bots and the maps that both play on, though the list is extensive enough that there's a good chance a bug that's been on your radar has been fixed.

Bugfixes aside, The Skull Merchant is by far the star of the update that's out as of Wednesday. You can see the full patch notes below to get an idea of what's changed in this week's update. Note that the feature previewed recently that saves players time when messing with Bloodwebs is not present in this update, so it looks like that one will have to wait for a future patch.

Features

Killer: The Skull Merchant

Base power changes:

The Skull Merchant gains a flat Haste Status Effect for each Survivor detected on the radar. This bonus is lost when no Survivor is detected on the Radar.

One Survivor : +3%





Two Survivors: +5%





Three Survivors: +6%





Four Survivors: +7%

Note: You do not need to be Inspecting the Radar in order to get this bonus.

Failing the Claw Trap hack no longer recharges its battery

Entering an Active Zone no longer recharges Claw Trap batteries

Drones only return to the Killer after their respective Claw Trap battery is empty

Survivors with a Claw Trap cause Drones to be Unhackable while they are nearby

Claw Trapped Survivors who fast vault pallets break the pallet and their Claw Trap at the same time

Claw traps are automatically removed when their battery is empty

Addon changes :

Ultrasonic Trap Speaker (NEW EFFECT): Decrease the time it takes for Undetectable to take effect by 50%

Increase the "Expired Batteries" addon rarity to Ultra Rare (was Very Rare)

Decrease the "Prototype Rotor" addon rarity to Very Rare (was Ultra Rare)

Increase Adaptive Lighting to 50% (was 20%)

Decrease Expired Batteries to 40% (was 150%)

Miscellaneous

A previous patch note stated that the perk Leverage no longer worked on self-healing. This was not the case. Leverage has worked on self-healing and still does.

Updated screams caused by Perks to be heard map-wide, as they were prior to version 6.6.0.

Bug Fixes

Archives & Challenges

Fixed an issue where pallets broken by The Knight's Guards were not contributing progress towards applicable challenges, such as "Rault's Strength" and "Unleash the Rage".

Audio

Fixed an issue in the Archives where the French voice over for Memory 714 of Tome 13 would cut before the end.

Fixed an issue where The Trapper would fail to trigger a voice over when a Survivor escapes his grab.

Bots

Bots can now ask other players to move out of their way.

Bots no longer give up when Broken and within the area of a Boon: Circle of Healing.

Tentatively fixed an issue where Bots would shut themselves down when injured by an Artist's Dire Crow.

When playing against Freddy Krueger with the Dream Pallets Power, Bots no longer stop moving after passing a Dream Pallet.

When playing against The Skull Merchant, Bots can now disable Drones placed on stairs.

Characters

Fixed an issue that cause Yun-Jin and a few other female survivors' face to be different when been on the hook.

Fixed an issue that cause The Nurse's Grim Veil to stretches unnaturally on the tally screen.

Fixed an issue that cause Males survivors grabbed from lockers to have stretched eyebrows.

Fixed an issue where The Knight's Healing Poultice, The Onryo's Distorted Photo and The Oni's Iridescent Family Crest Add-ons incorrectly revealed auras for the duration of their effect.

Map

Fixed a bug that made two chests spawn in the Shattered Square basement of the main building.

Perks

The Haste status effect icon no longer appears on screen when Teamwork: Collective Stealth is active

The Friendly Competition repair bonus speed buff is no longer lost if the Perk owner disconnects from the Trial.

A Survivor fast vaults a Pallet with the Skull Merchant Claw trap no longer triggers the Perk Thwack!

Failing one skill check caused by the Merciless Storm Perk no longer causes subsequent skill checks to fail

Platforms

Intro cinematics should no longer stutter on Xbox One.

Killer – Skull Merchant

Drones no longer show the scanning VFX for one frame when starting the scan phase.

Claw-Traps removed by hacking now correctly self-destruct instead of disappearing

UI