Dead by Daylight Updates Several Survivors

Dead by Daylight players who’ve been keeping up with Behaviour Interactive’s previews and teases will recall that several Survivors have been due for graphical updates as part of the developer’s Realm Beyond project. Different previews of these Survivor updates have been shown off periodically with many of the game’s older characters getting overhauls to bring them more in line with the art styles and qualities of the newer Survivors. This week, those Survivor changes were released as part of the game’s latest update.

The Survivors who got the bulk of the changes are Ace, Adam, Claudette, David, Dwight, Feng, Jake, Kate, Laurie, Meg, Nea, Quentin and Tapp. They all got updated facial models and textures as well as better hair while Dwight, Meg, Jake, and Claudette similarly had their original outfits updated.

Years in The Entity’s Realm can wear on even the toughest Survivors. Perfect time for a visual update. Discover the Realm Beyond Part 6. 📽️: https://t.co/LzV6h5Ron3

Learn more: https://t.co/EjuALrFEXm pic.twitter.com/UE66XYOZYA — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) July 26, 2021

The details included in the patch notes cover all the changes made to the Survivors’ visuals while Behaviour Interactive provided context on the changes in a separate post regarding the latest Realm Beyond initiative.

Dead by Daylight Survivor Visual Updates

Updated the original outfits of Dwight, Meg, Jake and Claudette.

Updated textures and materials on all Prestige outfits.

Updated the facial models and textures of Ace, Adam, Claudette, David, Dwight, Feng, Jake, Kate, Laurie, Meg, Nea, Quentin and Tapp.

Updated various hair textures on Ace, Adam, Claudette, David, Dwight, Feng, Jake, Kate, Laurie, Meg, Nea, Quentin and Tapp.

Updated a variety of characters outfits, textures and materials.

Updated and fixed a variety of context specific facial animations.

Minor changes to a variety of new Survivor models based on PTB feedback.

“It’s been six years since these first characters were created,” said character artist Damien Devaux when asked about the changes and why now was the right time for them to come through. “Technology evolves, and player expectations evolve at the same time. We always want to do better as a team and give our community updates that show we’re here to support the game from every angle. And with this update, that involved going back and giving a little more love, visually, to these fan-favorite characters as Dead by Daylight continues to grow around them.”

The changes for the Survivors are just one part of the 5.1.0 Mid-Chapter Update and are now available since the update’s been released with the exception of the Nintendo Switch platform which hasn’t yet received the update.