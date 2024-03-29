Dead by Daylight Giving Out Weekly Gifts After Store Update

Dead by Daylight's store has looked largely the same over the years with new characters and cosmetics filtering in and out as they released, but soon, the game's marketplace will be getting a bit of a face lift. Behaviour Interactive announced this week that Dead by Daylight's store is getting a "major" revamp whenever the game's next big update drops with new tabs and more added to help players sift through whatever's featured there at the time and so that people can more easily see different collections. Perhaps best of all, however, was the reveal that the store will soon include a free, weekly gift for players to claim.

The reveal of the weekly gifts to be given away to players was shared in the latest developer update going over what's planned for the game's next big patch. Under the list of store improvements planned, the weekly gift rounded out the changes outlined below.

Dead by Daylight Store Improvements

[CHANGE] Visual overhaul to the entire store menu.

[NEW] Added "Specials" tab to highlight items that are on sale.

[NEW] Added "Collections" tab to find cosmetics from a specific collection.

[NEW] Added bundles, containing multiple items at a discounted price.

[NEW] Killer mori animations can now be viewed in the store.

[NEW] Added a weekly gift that can be claimed for free.

The image above shows what the store will look like once the revamp is finished. A note from the devs included in the dev update gave an overview of what was changing and why.

"The store hasn't changed much since it was introduced in 2018. This update makes it easier to find what you're looking for and allows us to bundle content together at a reduced price," the post said. "For example, it's now possible to purchase an entire DLC pack through the in-game store rather than purchasing each character separately."

In that image above, you'll see in the bottom-right corner that there's an option to grab a free gift, so look for it there whenever the update is live unless it gets moved around somewhere. The image used for the free gift seems to be a new chest icon prepared just for this, so it's impossible to know from the image what that gift is.

Free is free, so any weekly gift is a welcome one, but players really don't yet know what any of these weekly giveaways will look like. The dev update didn't go into detail on that matter, and when asked over on Reddit if there was anything more to share at the time, the game's account there said to "stay tuned."

From skins to charms to different currencies like Bloodpoints and Auric Cells, Dead by Daylight has plenty it could offer in these weekly gifts. Bloodpoints seem like the most likely answer for these giveaways, but since those are so plentiful elsewhere as it is, perhaps players can hope for some better rewards each week.