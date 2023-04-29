Dead Island 2 Fans Call for Missing Feature to Be Added

Dead Island 2 fans have called upon developer Dambuster Studios to add a fan-favorite and missing feature to the game. Dead Island 2 released this month after years of development woes that saw the project handed off to three different studios. Suffice to say, the fact that it came out working and apparently quite solid is a borderline miracle. Better yet, it seems to be a big hit amongst hardcore Dead Island fans who have been waiting for the sequel since the first game was released back in 2011.

One of the best parts of the game is the gore system, which is over-the-top in all the right ways. The game also looks quite visually pleasing, blending good graphics, a strong art direction, and decent animation work. Suffice to say, players have been sharing many screenshots and videos of not just the gore system, but every aspect of the game. This week, many of the top posts on the Dead Island Reddit page were videos of the gore system in all its glory or screenshots showing of the beauty of the game. This has prompted fans to ask Dambuster Studios to add a photo mode, which the game is unfortunately missing right now.

Of course, there are other features players are asking for, including New Game+, which is something Dambuster Studios has actually confirmed is coming soon. However, judging by Reddit and other parts of the Internet, it seems the most in-demand feature is a photo mode, which there is currently no word of.

Dead Island 2 is available worldwide via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What feature do you want to see added to Dead Island 2 the most?

"Dead Island 2 is far from a perfect game, but given everything it took to get it here, it's damn near close to a miracle that it turned out as good as it did," reads the opening of our official review of the game. "It's pretty difficult to make a zombie game that feels like it has something new to offer after all of these years, but Dead Island 2 largely manages to succeed. After a zombie virus tears Los Angeles apart, a bunch of otherwise ordinary citizens are left stranded and forced to find their own way out of the blood-soaked streets of sunny California. You play as one of six different selectable characters (though this doesn't seem to directly impact the story) and seemingly immune to the virus, making you a potential candidate for a vaccine. It's up to you to figure out how to get out of this apocalyptic hellhole and also possibly stop this infection from destroying all of humanity."