Dead Island 2 Developer Teases Addition of Most-Requested Feature

Dead Island 2 has only been out for less than a week at this point, but it looks like developer Dambuster Studios is already looking into adding the most-requested feature from fans to the game. After such a lengthy wait for Dead Island 2 to release, most players who have been diving into the zombie-killing title are simply happy that it finally saw the light of day. Despite this, calls for a New Game+ mode for Dead Island 2, in particular, have already been coming about in droves. And while the game has yet to contain this feature, it sounds like it could arrive soon enough.

Spotted by Games Radar, a recent stream on the XboxOn Twitch channel that contained members of the Dambuster team, it was indicated that a New Game+ mode for Dead Island 2 is something that has already been considered. Although the potential advent of New Game+ wasn't brought up within the stream itself, one developer at the company informed fans in the chat that the highly-requested mode is already being discussed internally.

"A few of you are asking about New Game+," said one developer at Dambuster in the Twitch chat for the stream. "This is being looked at by the development team, so keep an eye on the Dead Island 2 social channels for updates."

Obviously, there's not much to go by here for the time being, but the fact that those Dambuster are already talking about adding a NG+ mode is a good sign. In recent history, we've seen New Game+ modes come to plenty of titles as free, post-launch updates a few weeks or months afterward. Some of the latest games that have gone about adding the feature in this capacity include God of War Ragnarok, The Callisto Protocol, and fellow zombie-slaying game Dying Light 2. As such, it seems feasible that DI2 will get this mode for itself at some point further down the road.

