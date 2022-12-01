Dead Island 2 Teaser Released Ahead of Gameplay Reveal

Dead Island 2 gameplay will soon be revealed by Deep Silver, and ahead of that reveal, we've gotten a teaser for the footage through an unexpected medium – a live-action clip. Deep Silver and developer Dambuster Studios have said now that the reveal will consist of a live-action film called "Another Day in HELL-A" which is where today's teaser comes from. For those looking for actual footage from the game, don't be disappointed – the pair confirmed that we'll get a gameplay trailer, too.

Our first preview of the Dead Island 2 showcase set for December 6th was shared this week by Deep Silver in the clip below that does indeed show a live-action scenario where survivors fend off zombies and scavenge for gear in a run-down, ravaged setting. It's a bit of a light-hearted take on the whole zombie apocalypse based on what's shown in the teaser trailer, but one would expect as much from a game like Dead Island 2.

To say that Dead Island 2 is a game that's a long time coming by now would be an understatement. The first game, Dead Island, was released in 2011, and after the sequel was announced, it was supposed to originally release in 2015. It's been delayed multiple times since then with the most recent delay happening just recently after it was rerevealed and slated for a 2023 release. It'll still be releasing in 2023, but it'll be coming out on April 28th as opposed to the previous release date of February 3rd.

"The irony of delaying Dead Island 2 is not lost on us, and w are as disappointed as you undoubtedly are," the latest statement regarding the game's hopefully final delay said. "The delay is just 12 short weeks and development is ton the final straight now; we're going to take the time we need to make sure we can launch a game we're proud to launch. For those of you who've been waiting for years, thank you for hanging in there with us.

Those who've been waiting for so long will soon be able to see more of the game on December 6th.