Dead Island 2 Gameplay Reveal Announced

Deep Silver and developer Dambuster Studios have announced when the gameplay reveal for Dead Island 2 will be taking place. Earlier this year, Dead Island 2 finally re-emerged after having been announced all the way back in 2014. Planned to launch in early 2023, this new unveiling of the dormant post-apocalyptic game was only done via a CG trailer. And while fans have wondered what Dead Island 2 will look like to play, we now know when we'll see more of the game in action.

Taking place on December 6th at 1:00pm PT, a new gameplay showcase for Dead Island 2 has now been announced. This live stream will feature the first gameplay that we've seen from the project and will also highlight the game's ruined version of Los Angeles. It's not known how long the presentation will run for, but it seems likely that Deep Silver will give fans a pretty substantial look at Dead Island 2's combat.

"Do you want gore? Do you want action? Do you want gameplay? We know you do," said Deep Silver's teaser for this event. "Watch the Dead Island 2 Showcase for an exclusive gameplay reveal, showcased through an exciting cinematic live action pulp adventure."

Although it's exciting to finally know when we'll be able to see more of Dead Island 2, there hasn't been all good news associated with the project lately. Just last week, Deep Silver revealed recently that it would be pushing the title back from its February 2023 release date to April 28th, 2023. While this delay isn't a lengthy one, it still means that we'll have to have to wait a bit longer to play Dead Island 2 than anticipated when it comes to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

