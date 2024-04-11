Dead Space 4 Was Reportedly Considered at EA Following Remake Release

Those at Electronic Arts developer Motive Studio reportedly tried to work on a new entry in the Dead Space franchise following this past year's release of the Dead Space remake, but the project never got off the ground. Since the launch of Dead Space 3 all the way back in 2013, fans have continued to hold out hope that Dead Space 4 would one day come about. The 2023 remake of Dead Space was the closest that EA had come to greenlighting a wholly new installment since that time and again gave fans renewed optimism that the franchise could have a bright future. Sadly, based on new details that have now emerged, this doesn't seem to be the case at all.

According to publication Bloomberg, a "small team" at Motive began putting together plans for a new Dead Space title last year. It's not known if this new game would have been Dead Space 4 or if it would have been a full reboot of the series, but either way, the project didn't last long. The report goes on to state that work on the game was never greenlit by those in charge at EA which led to it naturally falling apart. Despite this, it's said that a tiny group continues "exploring other ideas" for Dead Space internally at Motive, although nothing is expected to come from this any time soon.

In tandem with this report, new rumors hit the internet in the past day that asserted a remake of Dead Space 2 was also in the works at Motive at one point. EA itself ended up disputing this rumor and said that the claim was not accurate. Regardless of what the truth might be, all versions of this story confirm that EA and Motive have no plans for Dead Space at this point in time, which is disappointing given how great 2023's remake was.

