New Dead Space 2 Remake Rumors Are False, Claims EA

Electronic Arts has claimed that recent rumors that asserted a remake of Dead Space 2 was at one point in the works at developer Motive Studio are false. This past year, Motive and EA released its remake of the original Dead Space which proved to be quite popular. In the wake of this release, many fans assumed that Motive might next move to recreating the second entry in the series, Dead Space 2. Now, one credible claimed that as much was happening at Motive, although EA says that this simply isn't accurate.

These rumors first began taking shape earlier today when reporter Jeff Grubb said that Motive was in the process of remaking Dead Space 2. Speaking on Giant Bomb's Game Mess Mornings stream, Grubb said that Motive recently had to shelve its work on a remake of Dead Space 2 in favor of shifting to assist on the Battlefield franchise. Grubb didn't state that this remake of Dead Space 2 would never happen, he merely claimed that it wouldn't be developed for the time being as Motive is now juggling both Battlefield and its Iron Man project.

Not long after this news came about, a spokesperson from EA said plainly in a statement given to IGN that "there is no validity to this story" when it comes to Dead Space 2. EA didn't provide any additional clarification on the matter, but the publisher broke its typical routine of not commenting on rumors or speculation with this comment. IGN also adds that last year's Dead Space remake also happened to sell well based on their own sources.

In response, Grubb went on to double-down on social media and asserted that, "Dead Space 2 was definitely being planned." Grubb mentioned that EA had a lack of specificity in its statement, which leaves the message somewhat open to interpretation. No matter what the truth is, though, both Grubb and EA happen to agree that a Dead Space 2 remake isn't happening whatsoever at the moment. Whether or not this changes in the future isn't known, but eager fans shouldn't get their hopes up for the time being.