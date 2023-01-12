John Carpenter Shoots Down Dead Space Movie Rumors

John Carpenter is a big fan of EA's Dead Space franchise. The legendary creator of the Halloween franchise has often talked about his passion for the series, and he's even stated his interest in making a film based on the horror game. However, it seems his past comments may have confused some outlets. While we haven't seen any rumors about Carpenter directing a Dead Space movie, it seems he has! In a new interview with Variety, Carpenter was asked about just that, and he was quick to shoot down any possible rumors.

"No, no, no. I can't believe how that spread. I'm a big video game fan, so I played all the games. I was down looking at the new digital cameras, the RED, and happened to mention to them that I would love to do a 'Dead Space' film," Carpenter told Variety. "That just went around, and everybody said, 'Oh, when are you gonna do it?' I'm not gonna do it. I think they already have another director involved. And they haven't asked me to do it. So until someone asks me, I wouldn't do it. But there's a new version of the 'Dead Space' video game coming out in January, and I'm there."

Carpenter makes it pretty clear that he won't be involved with a Dead Space movie, but he's likely mistaken regarding another director being involved; after all, no Dead Space movie has even been announced, as of this writing! It's possible Carpenter knows something that we don't know, but with the huge number of video game adaptations that keep getting announced, it seems like the kind of thing we'd have at least heard about.

All of this news is sure to bum out Dead Space fans, but as Carpenter notes, there is the Dead Space remake to look forward to. The game is set to debut January 27th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Readers interested in learning more can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.



