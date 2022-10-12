John Carpenter Still Wants to Make a Dead Space Movie

Horror legend John Carpenter is big on video games as many will know, and recently, he talked about some of his favorite games of the year. As part of that conversation, he once again reiterated his desire to make a movie adaptation of Dead Space. It's something he's said in the past, and just like last time, it's something that those fond of the franchise would probably love to see happen as well.

Carpenter's latest comments on the would-be Dead Space movie were shared during a discussion with AV Club where he talked about Halloween Ends, video games, and more. Given Carpenter's extensive movie credits and his lean towards games, he was asked what game he'd like to adapt into a movie.

"The only one I can think of, and I've mentioned it before, is Dead Space," Carpenter said. "That would make a real great movie. I could do that."

In a Game Informer issue from 2013, Carpenter said then that he'd love to make a Dead Space movie. His comments at the time were more focused on the first game where players first take control of protagonist Isaac Clarke and encounter the Necromorph threat, but in his more recent conversation with AV Club, he attested that he likes all of the Dead Space games including Dead Space 3, a game which was not received quite as well as the others by fans.

"Well, any of them were really good," he added. "I even like the last one, the action one that nobody else liked."

While a Dead Space movie from Carpenter might not happen anytime soon, there are at least Dead Space adaptations out there like the animated movies Dead Space: Downfall and Dead Space: Aftermath. Of course, there's also the remake of Dead Space that's coming out in January which will allow players to revisit the USG Ishimura once more in an entirely new way. And if all that's not enough, those fond of the franchise can perhaps sate their appetite with The Callisto Protocol when it releases in December.