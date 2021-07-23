Dead Space Remake Will Borrow One Big Feature From God of War

✖

Electronics Arts formally revealed this week that it will finally be bringing back the beloved Dead Space franchise in the form of a remake of the original 2008 entry. And while this new revision of the classic horror game will be sticking true to the format of the first Dead Space installment, that doesn't mean that the developers at EA Motive aren't looking to modernize the game in some new ways. In fact, one newly-added feature to this remake actually has something pretty major in common with 2018's God of War.

In a new conversation with IGN, Dead Space's Creative Director Roman Campos-Oriola said that the team at Motive is looking to take advantage of modern technology to make the experience much more immersive than before. To that end, Campos-Oriola explained that the new remake won't feature any cuts whatsoever, making it a game that you could play from start to finish without ever seeing a loading screen. "We want to make that immersion even deeper with a fully interactive experience, from the start screen to the end credits. We don't want anything to pull you out of the experience and we don't want any cuts," Campos-Oriola said of this design goal. "There's not going to be any moment where we're going to cut your experience, where we're going to cut your camera. You can play it from the start screen to the end credits seamlessly."

For those that have played God of War, this aspect of Dead Space is something that should sound quite familiar. Even before the advent of SSDs in next-gen consoles, Sony Santa Monica Studio made a clear goal with God of War to ensure that the full game never once cut away after it started. Clearly, this design choice is one that has proven to be influential with EA Motive as it's now looking to do the same. And considering that Dead Space is a horror game at its core, the lack of any cuts in the title should prove to make it that much spookier to play.

At this point in time, there remains very little that we know about Dead Space as a whole. EA hasn't given a release window for the project just yet, but it is planned to arrive on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC down the road.

What do you think about this new Dead Space game borrowing a popular feature from God of War? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.