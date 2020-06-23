New Deadly Premonition 2 Trailer Welcomes You to Le Carre

A new trailer for the upcoming Deadly Premonition sequel for Nintendo Switch, Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise, welcomes players to Le Carré, the Louisiana town in which the video game takes place. While it initially starts off like any sort of promotional video produced by a local tourism board, things quickly take a turn for the dark and sinister, which is pretty much the Deadly Premonition franchise's whole premise.

Well, technically, the sequel supposedly takes place in Boston, but everything released so far seems to indicate that the vast majority of it will play out in Louisiana via some sort of storytelling device. Whether that's flashbacks or something more unique remains to be seen. We don't have long to wait, however, as the video game is set to release on July 10th.

Here's how Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise is described on its publisher's website:

"Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise is a sequel to Deadly Premonition that takes place in present-day Boston. Through unique storytelling, venture back in time to Le Carré and uncover the mysteries buried within the once peaceful town. Serving as both a sequel and prequel to the original Deadly Premonition, follow Agents Davis and Jones as they begin a new investigation into the Le Carré serial murders. Through the memories of a former FBI agent, go back in time to Le Carré and step into the role of Special Agent York to begin unraveling the mystery."

As noted above,Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise is scheduled to launch for Nintendo Switch, both digitally and physically, with an MSRP of $49.99 on July 10th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.