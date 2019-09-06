Cult-Classic and Divisive Horror Game Deadly Premonition Is Getting A Sequel

Publisher Rising Star Games and developer Toybox Inc. have announced Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise, a sequel to 2010 horror game Deadly Premonition. For the sequel, which is set to release in 2020, Deadly Premonition creator Hidetaka “Swery” Suehiro has returned as a director and writer. As you would expect, this sent certain parts of the Internet into a frenzy upon reveal as one of the most out-of-the-nowhere announcements this generation.

For those that don’t know: Deadly Premonition released back in 2010, and is perhaps the most divisive game ever. Despite getting review scores as low as 2 out of 10, the game finished with a 68 on Metacritic. How? Because it also got some pretty high scores, including one perfect score. It’s a case of something being so bad, it’s good. As a result, it’s cemented itself as a cult-classic. That said, no one ever expected it would get a sequel, but here we are.

According to Rising Star Games, the game will be exclusive to Nintendo Switch at launch, but then will come to other platforms. What platforms exactly, hasn’t been divulged.

“After completing the Director’s Cut, Swery and I discussed in-depth about the ways we could continue the world of Deadly Premonition. In reaching here, we shared some laughter together and at times quarreled, but we persisted with our voyage and I am thrilled that we finally made it to this point,” said Toybox COO and producer Tomio Kanazawa in a press release.

“Roughly 10 years have passed since the original was released in 2010,” added Swery. “Now, a miracle has happened, and I have a chance to reunite with my best friend—something I never thought would be possible.

“I’m working hard day and night while also looking back on the past to make sure this becomes something that doesn’t change no matter how much time passes, while also adapting to and interlocking with the current era – a game that encompasses all. Please get yourself a cup of coffee and wait for it to be completed!”

Deadly Premonition 2 will launch sometime next year via the Nintendo Switch. Below, you can read more about the sequel:

“Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise is an open-world game set in the small town of Le Carré. Your story starts in Boston, where it turns out FBI Special Agent Francis York Morgan will have to revisit the case he thought was solved in 2005. You will be solving various murders and crimes while jumping between 2005 and 2019 in true Deadly Premonition fashion.”