Thanksgiving: Eli Roth's Film Won't Include Beloved Part of Original Trailer (Exclusive)

Eli Roth's upcoming Thanksgiving movie is based on a fake trailer he created for 2007's Grindhouse, but with that trailer only including highlights from the fake feature, the actual feature is going to have to expand heavily from that original short. Despite all the expanding it has to do, one thing that won't be returning for the movie is the music composed by John Harrison, with those trailer cues being lifted from George A. Romero's 1982 film Creepshow. Even if Harrison isn't involved in the upcoming Thanksgiving, he has returned to the world of Creepshow, as he directed installments for the new season of the Shudder series. The new Creepshow premieres on October 13th and Thanksgiving hits theaters on November 17th.

"I'm not involved with it at all. I've been aware of it," Harrison confirmed with ComicBook.com about the new movie. "Now, back in the day when Quentin [Tarantino] and Robert [Rodriguez] were doing the Grindhouse movies and Roth ... They called me and said, 'Listen, we love this piece and we want to put it in there and would you give us permission?' And, of course, I said, 'Yes.' But he's finally getting a chance to do it, so he's going to put his own imprimatur on it, and I'm sure the music that he'll choose will be pretty creepy."

Thanksgiving is described, "After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts -- the birthplace of the holiday. Picking off residents one by one, what begins as random revenge killings are soon revealed to be part of a larger, sinister holiday plan. Will the town uncover the killer and survive the holidays...or become guests at his twisted holiday dinner table?"

Even if the new movie won't feature the same sonic landscape, the first footage from the film teases that Roth will deliver some familiar violence from that original trailer.

While he didn't develop the music for the series, fans can still enjoy Harrison's return to the world of Creepshow, as he directed season premiere's "Smile" and the season finale's "Baby Teeth" segments.

Based on George A. Romero's iconic 1982 horror-comedy classic, Creepshow is still the most fun you'll ever have being scared. A comic book comes to life in a series of vignettes, exploring terrors ranging from murder, creatures, monsters, and delusions to the supernatural and unexplainable. You never know what will be on the next page...

Creepshow Season 4 premieres on October 13th. Thanksgiving hits theaters on November 17th.

