How to Get the Deadpool Fortnite Skin

In case you missed it, or have otherwise glossed over all of our previous coverage, it would appear that Deadpool is joining Fortnite thanks to today’s Chapter 2 Season 2 update. In some ways, the Merc with a Mouth is already in the video game, but most folks are probably going to more specifically want the Deadpool skin that’s seemingly being teased.

While there is a significant chunk of Deadpool content baked right into the new version of the popular video game, it would appear that the Deadpool skin itself is not yet available. Chapter 2 Season 2’s Battle Pass trailer, which you can check out below, seems to indicate that the Battle Pass will include the character’s costume, but not yet. If you look at the fine print on the bottom right when he shows up on screen, it reads, “BATTLE PASS NOW. DEADPOOL LATER. MAXIMUM EFFORT!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Suit up, it’s time to drop in, secure intel and take back the Island. The Agency is calling, whose side are you on? pic.twitter.com/kHw6LcDSnT — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 20, 2020

In addition to the trailer’s fine print, the official page for the new Battle Pass includes the following, which seems to imply that players will need to complete something like weekly challenges to eventually unlock the character:

“CHOOSE YOUR AGENT FROM THE TOP RANKS OF THE AGENCY. EACH BATTLE PASS AGENT BRINGS THEIR OWN UNIQUE SIGNATURE STYLE TO GET THE MISSION DONE. SURF THE SKIES AS TNTINA, GAIN THE GOLDEN TOUCH AS MIDAS, AND GET TOP SECRET CLEARANCE TO A SPECIAL SURPRISE AGENT IN THE BATTLE PASS. MEOW!”

That “special surprise agent” certainly sounds like it’s about Deadpool, and that some series of goals must be accomplished to unlock him. The first challenge seems to be finding the letter from Wade Wilson, and the second is not thanking the bus driver. We’ll be sure to update this post as more challenges are discovered!

What do you think of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2’s Battle Pass? Are you excited to potentially pick up Deadpool eventually? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is now available within the video game. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.