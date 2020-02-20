Deadpool Fortnite Skin Has Marvel Fans Freaking Out

Just when you think you could never get excited about Fortnite again, the ever-popular battle royale phenomenon goes and adds one of the world’s most recognized superheroes into the mix. The trailer for Season 2 of Fortnite‘s second chapter was released early Thursday morning, and it revealed that the one and only merc with a mouth, Deadpool, was making his way to the game via the Season 2 Battle Pass. With his sarcasm and pop culture relevance, Deadpool is a perfect fit for a game like Fortnite, and it looks as though most fans feel the same way.

In the couple of hours since Deadpool was revealed as part of the new Battle Pass, Marvel fans have flooded Twitter with excitement about playing their favorite game as their favorite comic character. People are seriously loving this new collaboration.

While the Deadpool skin isn’t available to download just yet, the new Battle Pass is, and it comes with the promise that he will be available at a later date. Until then, there are plenty of new skins to download and play with, thanks to the covert ops-themed Season 2.

Haven’t logged on to see what everyone has been talking about this morning? Here are some of the best reactions to the Deadpool Fortnite news:

Did I Just See Deadpool???

IN THE BATTLE PASS

DEADPOOL IS IN THE BATTLE PASS pic.twitter.com/WxMIs0YIfn — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 20, 2020

I’m In

WOW

Peely’s Suit

Anyone else catch Deadpool holding Peelys suit in the #fortniteseason2 trailer? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xTLMsHRraF — SaintLittleBear (@SaintLittleBea2) February 20, 2020

Crazy

Dam Deadpool in Fortnite that’s crazy pic.twitter.com/pA1D4yKGNE — Astronaut Kid (@x_astronaut) February 20, 2020

Heart-Eyes Emoji, Gasp Emoji

Dance it out

What Is He Doing Here?

WHAT IS DEADPOOL DOING HERE pic.twitter.com/e0J06pBxDz — ً (@ddfgamer) February 20, 2020

Too Excited

Hold up.. Deadpool collab?!? For those who don’t know I absolutely love Deadpool and anything Marvel. Even got a Deadpool tattoo 😍 Now I’m too excited to sleep with this new battle pass! pic.twitter.com/oLnfnK5T0v — 2ECONDx – Honor Guard 🔌 (@2ECONDx) February 20, 2020

Excellent

So #FortniteChapter2Season2 is starting and I see Deadpool in Fortnite…. pic.twitter.com/DKSMUqi8qo — RealJayden (@RealJaydenLive) February 20, 2020

