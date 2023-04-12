Hideo Kojima Shares New Teases While Filming Death Stranding 2

Beloved video game director Hideo Kojima has shared a number of new images this week that tease the ongoing filming of Death Stranding 2. After a prolonged period of speculation, leaks, and rumors, Kojima and his company, Kojima Productions, announced at the end of 2022 that Death Stranding 2 was finally in the works. And even though there's still very little that we know about the forthcoming project, that hasn't prevented Kojima from giving fans just a bit of insight into the production process.

Shown off on Kojima's personal social media pages this week, the writer and director of Death Stranding 2 has revealed new pics of himself with the cast of the game. Specifically, Kojima has uploaded various images that feature the likes of Norman Reedus, Elle Fanning, Troy Baker, and Shioli Kutsuna. Although many of these pictures have just seen these cast members standing alongside Kojima, the Metal Gear creator has also offered some small looks at the mocap stage (seemingly in Los Angeles) where Death Stranding 2 is being filmed.

When it comes to story details associated with Death Stranding 2, Kojima hasn't offered up anything new about what the highly-anticipated sequel might have in store. Outside of what was featured in the game's initial trailer, Kojima has remained tight-lipped about where he'll be taking the narrative this time around. The only thing that is known with certainty is that Elle Fanning's character, who remains a mystery, will be integral to the plot in some capacity.

Currently, Death Stranding 2 doesn't have a release date, or even a window, of any sort. Given that filming is clearly still being done on the game, it stands to reason that it won't finally see the light of day for quite some time. Regardless of when it does end up hitting store shelves, though, Death Stranding 2 is only slated to release on PlayStation 5 at this point in time.

