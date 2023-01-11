Hideo Kojima Seemingly Teases New Death Stranding 2 Cast Members

Beloved video game creator Hideo Kojima seems to have teased some new faces that will be appearing in the upcoming Death Stranding 2. To close out 2022, Kojima Productions finally announced that it would be working on a sequel to 2019's Death Stranding. And while information on the title is still sparse, we do know that its cast will include the likes of Norman Reedus, Lea Seydoux, Troy Baker, Elle Fanning, and Shioli Kutsuna. If a new tease from Kojima himself is anything to go by, though, it looks like we now have a better idea of some other faces that will be appearing in the sequel.

Shared on social media recently by Kojima, it looks like the director of Death Stranding 2 has recently scanned the members of the band Chvrches to potentially appear in the game. Previously, Chvrches has worked with Kojima on the original Death Stranding as the group contributed a song to the game's soundtrack. Now, in a recent visit to Kojima Productions, it looks like band members Lauren Mayberry, Iain Cook, and Martin Doherty all had their likenesses scanned and may now end up appearing in Death Stranding 2.

It's worth noting that even if the members of Chvrches do end up popping up in DS2, they likely won't play a big part in the game. For those who may not remember, the original Death Stranding featured cameos from people like Edgar Wright, Conan O'Brien, Jordan Vogt-Roberts, Geoff Keighley, Sam Lake, and numerous others. As such, it seems feasible that Chvrches would just make for another fun cameo, but only time will tell if this ends up bing true.

Currently, details on Death Stranding 2 are very much under wraps as the game still doesn't have a launch window of any sort. Whenever it does end up releasing, though, we do know that it will initially be exclusive to PlayStation 5.

How would you feel about seeing Chvrches pop up in Death Stranding 2 in some capacity? And when do you think that this game might actually see the light of day? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.