Hideo Kojima Shares Development Update on Death Stranding 2 and OD

Famed video game creator Hideo Kojima has shared a new update on his upcoming projects Death Stranding 2 and OD. At the end of 2022, Kojima first announced a sequel to Death Stranding was in the works and showed off the follow-up entry with an initial trailer. This announcement was then followed by the reveal of OD this past month, which is a project that Kojima Productions is developing with Xbox Game Studios. With two games now in the works at the same time, Kojima has opened up about how busy he will be in the coming year.

In a new message shared on X (or Twitter), Kojima said that both Death Stranding 2 and OD will remain in production alongside one another throughout 2024. Kojima noted that he would like to focus much of his time and attention on creating these games, but added that he is also busy with developing the Death Stranding movie, among other efforts. Of the two projects, Kojima seemed to indicate that Death Stranding 2 is further along as the studio is nearing the point where it will begin working on voiceover and other audio-related aspects in the months to come.

"This year will be another year of simultaneous production of DS2 and OD," Kojima said. "DS2 still has some ADR left, and we will start recording Japanese voiceovers. I want to concentrate on creating games, so I would like to limit my business trips, but I can't do nothing because I have to shoot for OD, collaborate with Avengers, make [Death Stranding] into a movie, and work on other video projects.[...] So it is going to be a tough year, but I hope to enjoy this Year of the Dragon. Thank you again for your support this year."

For the time being, both Death Stranding 2 and OD don't have release windows of any sort. What we do know, though, is the platforms that each will be coming to. Death Stranding 2 is currently works exclusively for PlayStation 5 while OD is likely heading to Xbox Series X/S and PC. If there are any major pieces of news tied to either game throughout 2024, we'll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.com the moment we learn more.