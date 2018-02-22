Death Stranding Adds Troy Baker, Emily O’Brien to Star-Studded Cast

With Guillermo del Toro and Norman Reedus already center stage in Hideo Kojima’s massively shrouded upcoming game Death Stranding, the cast was already impressive to begin with. There have also been wild rumors about who else is on that list, at one point even Emma Stone was at the top. Though this isn’t a rumor, the expanding cast is no less exciting.

Both Emily O’Brien and Troy Baker have joined the ranks, though honestly – no one should be surprised anymore if Baker is involved in a game, the man is everywhere! O’brien’s credits are no less impressive with titles like Days Gone, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Batman: The Evil Within, World of Final Fantasy, Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor and tons more under her belt.

O’Brien made the announcement debut via her Instagram, stating that she was blessed to have the opportunity to work with such amazing people on the latest Hideo Kojima project. At the start of this article, the Instagram post was still up but has since been deleted. Luckily, we have a snapshot:

Videos by ComicBook.com

In other Death Stranding news, development continues to surpass expectations. Via our previous coverage:

In a recent interview, with the full interview translated here, Kojima-san talked extensively about the progress of Death Stranding and how 2017 treated him and his new team. When looking back on the road traveled so far for Kojima Productions, he briefly mentioned that even Sony was impressed with the progression the game has made so far and how fast it is all coming together:

“Currently, we have surpassed the experiment phase, and by entering the next step, we’re feeling the response to the new gameplay.

In the schedule of the overall gaming industry, normally it would take about 3 to 5 years to develop a game with everything already prepared beforehand: organization, human resources, game system, engine, tools, etc. But we prepared them while producing the game in parallel. While doing that, we’re proceeding smoothly towards the schedule we have decided on. Everyone at our partner [company] SIE also said: “We’ve never seen [someone] making [a game] with a pace as fast as this.”

That is incredibly exciting to see, and with 12 long months ahead of us – proves that we have even more excitement coming our way regarding the mysterious title in the works. Speaking of Death Stranding and its many puzzle pieces, did Kojima-san just give fans a hint about another character in-game? With his track record of promotional art and media posts always holding a hidden meaning, we might have just seen a possible new character that could be making her way into the game. Take a look at the original post here to see if you agree.