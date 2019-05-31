Get the Death Stranding Collector’s Edition With the Creepy Baby Pod Statue While You Can

Collector’s Edition game bundles are rarely worth their high price tags, but the version for Hideo Kojima’s upcoming PlayStation 4 game Death Stranding might be an exception. It comes fully loaded with a Bridges cargo case, a steelbook cover for the game, the Death Stranding soundtrack, a Ludens keychain, and loads of in-game items. However, the crown jewel of the collection is definitely the creepy life-size bridge baby pod statue. Indeed, the “BB Pod” statue might be the weirdest item that we’ve ever seen packaged in a Collector’s Edition, which is appropriate because Death Stranding seems like a pretty weird game.

That having been said, the Death Stranding Collector’s Edition has just gone up for pre-order via Amazon (free 2-day shipping for Prime members) and Walmart (free 2-day shipping for everyone) for the standard $199.99 with a release date set for November 8th. We highly recommend getting your pre-order in now, because the set has skyrocketed to the top of Amazon’s video game sales charts, and a sell out is inevitable. We also highly recommend keeping that baby pod statue off your desk at work when the set arrives. Below you’ll find the new trailer for the game along with specs for each edition.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pre-order the Standard Edition and immediately get a voucher to download a Chibi Ludens PSN Avatar – a stylized version of the iconic logo for Kojima Productions – plus, a Death Stranding PS4 Dynamic Theme at launch. Pre-orders also receive special gold versions of in-game items earned through gameplay:

Gold “Sam” Sunglasses

Gold Hat

Gold Speed Skeleton: Increase the speed of Sam’s movement when equipped

Gold Armor Plate: Increase protection against any damage Sam takes

The Special Edition includes a collectible Steelbook case. Pre-order and receive all incentives offered through the Standard Edition. The Special Edition also includes:

A special gold version of the Gold “Ludens Mask” Sunglasses earned through gameplay.

Death Stranding: Timefall (Original Music from the World of Death Stranding)

Music Album Digital Download

Behind the Scenes Making Of Digital Video

Pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition and receive all digital pre-order incentives offered via the Standard Edition. The Digital Deluxe also includes:

Gold “Ludens Mask” Sunglasses

Gold Power Skeleton: Enhance Sam’s ability to handle heavy cargo

Gold All-Terrain Skeleton: Enhance Sam’s ability to balance himself on uneven terrain

Gold Armor Plate (Level 2): Stronger protection for Sam against falls, gunfire, and more

Death Stranding: Timefall (Original Music from the World of Death Stranding)

Music Album Digital Download

Behind the Scenes Making Of Digital Video

Death Stranding Collector’s Edition includes all Digital Deluxe Edition in-game items and bonus contents, the Special Edition Steelbook, plus:

Life-sized BB Pod Statue

BRIDGES Cargo Case

Ludens Keychain

Sony also revealed the following information about the plot of the game via the PlayStation Blog:

In Death Stranding, play as Sam Bridges and traverse a ravaged nation to reconnect a fractured society and save mankind from the brink of extinction.

A special message from Hideo Kojima:

People have created “Walls” and become accustomed to living in isolation.

“Death Stranding” is a completely new type of action game, where the goal of the player is to reconnect isolated cities and a fragmented society. It is created so that all elements, including the story and gameplay, are bound together by the theme of the “Strand” or connection. As Sam Porter Bridges, you will attempt to bridge the divides in society, and in doing create new bonds or “Strands” with other players around the globe. Through your experience playing the game, I hope you’ll come to understand the true importance of forging connections with others.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.