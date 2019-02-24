‘Death Stranding’ Devs Provide Updates From Japanese Voice Recording Sessions

Death Stranding has become a game that many people want, despite not knowing much about it. Hideo Kojima and team have been hard at work on the upcoming adventure, but they have remained tight-lipped regarding details for the most part. That said, the Japanese voice actors have been recording their parts as of late, and the developers have shared a few updates for fans to enjoy.

Taking to Twitter, Kojima Productions head of marketing and communications Aki Saito shared an image of Kojima as they prepared for the Japanese recording session. “Looking at the scripts over and over, direct the recording, and check again,” he said.

【KJP Facts】

日本語音声収録前に気合一発。台本を何回も吟味し、収録のディレクションをし、また確認。

Gearing up before the JPN recording session. Looking at the scripts over and over, direct the recording, and check again.#kojimaproductions pic.twitter.com/wH3fk3EKSJ — 齊藤昭義(Aki Saito) (@akisaitokojipro) February 14, 2019

Kojima’s personal assistant Ayako also shared an image from within the recording studio. Her caption reads (rough translation provided by Microsoft): Today was the audio recording of Death Stranding Japanese version! Mr. Tsuda, Mr. Otsuka, the chemical reaction of Ishizumi’s three amigos.”

Hideo Kojima himself also shared a few images from the Death Stranding Japanese voice recording sessions. One of the photos that the mysterious director shared also contains what appears to be a few lines of the game’s script.

“Chiralium density in the area is climbing rapidly,” one reads, while the other is “Heavy timefall is imminent! Get back here now!” The third line seems to mention the burning of cargo, so this could very well be a tense part of the game. Take a look for yourself below:

Thanks to Akio-san, Tsuda-san, and Zumi-san for the session today. 👍🌈🦀🐟🐋☔️ pic.twitter.com/8Q0iZM9ad3 — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) February 14, 2019

With Akio-san, Kenbo and Zumi-San. Thanks for your great work today👍🌈🦀🌸🐋☔️ pic.twitter.com/RuAdY3eVbu — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) February 21, 2019

While these images don’t reveal much about Death Stranding, we’re sure fans will be searching high and low for any clue that may be hidden. After all, this is Kojima we are talking about. Many things can be hiding in plain sight for all we know.

Death Stranding has no release date as of now, but it is currently in development exclusively for PlayStation 4.

What do you think about the images above? Is there anything hidden that pertains to Death Stranding, or are they just ordinary photos from the Japanese voice recording sessions? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

