Death Stranding Director's Cut Will Seemingly Be Exclusive to PS5

Iconic game developer Hideo Kojima just revealed a few days ago that a new version of the 2019 release Death Stranding will soon be coming to PlayStation 5. This iteration of the game, known as Death Stranding Director's Cut, was revealed in a brief trailer without many other accompanying details. As such, some fans began wondering whether or not Director's Cut might also be coming to PlayStation 4 (or PC) when it releases as well. Now, based on some new information that has come about, this doesn't seem to be likely.

Just recently, a new ESRB listing for Death Stranding Director's Cut popped up on the entity's official website. As expected, the game itself is once again slated to receive an M rating, but more notable is the mention that it will only be available on PS5. This was seen in the "Platforms" section of the ESRB page where Death Stranding Director's Cut was only said to be coming to PS5.

While this might have seemed somewhat obvious to some, there was also the possibility that Death Stranding Director's Cut could have come to PS4 or PC. After all, PlayStation has already been bringing a number of titles to both PS4 and PS5 in recent months and plans to do so well into the future. If Director's Cut is going to contain all-new content for Death Stranding, it would be safe to assume that those who still don't have the PS5 would want to experience it for themselves. Sadly, it doesn't look like this may end up being the case.

There is always the chance that Death Stranding Director's Cut could end up coming to PS4 and PC. After all, there is very little that we know about the game as a whole. That being said, leaks that tend to occur in this manner through the ESRB are more accurate than not, and as such, it seems like PS5 will be the only platform it will end up coming to, at least for the time being.

