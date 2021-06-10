Death Stranding Director's Cut Announced for PS5

✖

Famed video game creator Hideo Kojima appeared during today's Summer Game Fest kick-off stream to make an announcement that many fans have been waiting to hear about for quite some time. Specifically, Kojima's most recent title, Death Stranding, will finally be getting re-released on PlayStation 5. And while that alone might have some fans quite excited, this iteration of the title will also seemingly include brand new content.

This new version of the popular PlayStation title is known as Death Stranding Director's Cut and was unveiled by Kojima in a new trailer. The video itself showed the game's main character, Sam Porter Bridges, appearing in a location that wasn't found in the original version. The locale itself was strewn with enemies that led to Sam looking for a way to navigate without being found. He then proceeds to grab a cardboard box off of a shelf and jump in it, before then climbing out. This whole sequence was clearly a call back to Kojima's previous work on the Metal Gear Solid series. It also might be teasing that stealth elements will be coming to Death Stranding in some capacity.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut brings the genre-defying adventure to PlayStation 5. More details coming soon on this enhanced and expanded adventure from @KojiPro2015_EN pic.twitter.com/aBh4oJZg71 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 10, 2021

As for when Death Stranding Director's Cut will be releasing, that's something we currently don't know. PlayStation has only said that the game is "coming soon" to PS5 at this moment. However, more details were promised to emerge in the next few weeks. This is particularly interesting because it seems to indicate that PlayStation itself will be announcing a showcase of its own quite soon. As of now, however, Sony has yet to reveal that anything of the sort will be transpiring. If that changes though, we'll clearly let you know here on ComicBook.com.

What do you think about the reveal of Death Stranding Director's Cut? Are you going to pick up the game once again on PS5? Share your thoughts with me either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12 if you'd like to chat more.