Death Stranding Director's Cut Reveals New PS5 Gameplay

We knew ahead of time that PlayStation and Kojima Productions would be showing off some new gameplay footage from Death Stranding Director's Cut this week, and that reveal formally came to fruition today during Gamescom Opening Night Live. In total, close to ten new minutes of gameplay for Director's Cut was shown off, although it seems like many surprises are still left in store.

As a whole, this new trailer for Death Stranding Director's Cut went step by step and showed off many of the new qualities that this iteration will offer. While the game will clearly be upgraded from a visual and performance aspect on PS5, new gameplay mechanics and systems are also slated to be included. Some of these additions will help Sam navigate the world more easily than before, which is something that many returning players will surely appreciate.

Want to see more of what DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT has to offer?

Enjoy more details in our Preview Trailer, including live gameplay footage, tutorials and a walk-through of each of our new features.#DeathStrandingDC #KojimaProductions #PS5

Watch 4K:https://t.co/3hdLuMPymX — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) August 25, 2021

As for some of the new features, Death Stranding Director's Cut is also going to include other new options such as the ability to revisit previous boss fights. In addition, Sam will now be able to take part in virtual training missions where players can compete against one another for high scores. Lastly, a racing element has also been brought into the game to go along with some new missions. When it comes to these story missions, Kojima Productions hasn't said much about what they'll center around, but it seems that there are going to be some new twists included in the narrative.

If you didn't already have the date circled on your calendar, Death Stranding Director's Cut is scheduled to release next month on September 24. Even though the original game is also available on PC, this iteration will solely be arriving on PlayStation 5.

Are you planning to purchase Death Stranding Director's Cut next month? And if you already bought the game on PS4, will you simply be looking to upgrade your version on PS5? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.