Death Stranding Is Now Free for a Limited Time

Death Stranding is now free to claim on PC via the Epic Games Store. Hideo Kojima fans will want to act quickly, however, as the title will only be available through December 26th at 11 a.m., which is when a new free game will be made available. As with all of the Epic Games Store's free games, the title will remain a permanent part of the user's library once it has been claimed, so there's no need to rush to finish it. For anyone that has been considering purchasing the game and just hasn't found the time, there's never been a better opportunity!

The announcement can be found in the Tweet embedded below, and readers interested in claiming the game can do so right here.

Holiday checklist:



Save humanity from impending annihilation ✅



Good thing Death Stranding is FREE today 👀 https://t.co/P9aE2tfHeX pic.twitter.com/LpuYTbWr7f — Epic Games Store 🎁 (@EpicGames) December 25, 2022

While this is certainly a great freebie, it's not a complete surprise; after all, Epic Games Store users had been speculating over the last 24 hours that Death Stranding would be the next free game released. That speculation came as a result of the wrapping paper Epic Games uses to tease the next game release. In this case, the paper had an image of the necklace that Sam Porter Bridges wears in the game. According to @Wario64, the next free game will be F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch. While that hasn't been confirmed, the wrapping paper features an image of a fist with bunny ears, so it seems highly likely that will be the case!

Death Stranding originally released on PlayStation 4 in 2019, and was ported to PC in 2020. The game received strong critical praise, and those that enjoy it will have a lot to look forward to over the next few years. A film based on the game is currently in development, and Death Stranding 2 was officially unveiled at The Game Awards earlier this month. Death Stranding 2 has only been announced for PlayStation 5 thus far, but it's a safe bet the sequel will release on PC at some point in the future.

