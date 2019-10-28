Death Stranding Is Coming to PC

Hideo Kojima’s game studio Kojima Productions laid a long-running Death Stranding rumor to rest on Monday by announcing that the game will be coming to the PC platform. Listings for the game and other hints in the past have indicated that it would release for the PC as well as the PlayStation 4, but nothing from Sony nor Kojima Productions had officially confirmed that. That changed this week with a tweet from the studio’s account confirming that Death Stranding will release on the PC in Summer 2020.

The tweet announcing the PC release of Death Stranding can be seen below as part of an appreciation post for those who’ve been supporting so far. It’s due out on November 8th for the PlayStation 4, so that group will be the first to play it, but it’ll land on the PC platform a few months later.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thanks to all of you who have been supporting #DEATHSTRANDING!

DEATH STRANDING release on PS4 is November 8, 2019!!

Furthermore, KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS is happy to announce that DEATH STRANDING will be coming to PC in early summer of 2020!!#kojimaproductions #deathstrandingpc pic.twitter.com/Sk4clWWY1X — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) October 28, 2019

It wasn’t confirmed in the tweet how it’ll release on the PC, so it’s unclear at this time where people will be able to buy it. Steam would normally be the most likely option, but perhaps this game will end up being another big win for the Epic Games Store by releasing in that marketplace. According to Gematsu, 505 Games will be publishing the game on the PC. People may recall that 505 Games also published Control which was an Epic Games Store exclusive.

Those who have been following Death Stranding’s development close enough to keep an eye on all the rumors and speculations around the game may not be too surprised by the announcement. A report from May indicated that the game would be a timed exclusive on the PlayStation 4 and that it would release on the PC afterwards. Following that rumor, the game was removed from Sony’s list of PlayStation exclusives like Uncharted 4 and Horizon Zero Dawn. It was thought by some at the time that this could’ve just been an error or that the lists were focusing on existing exclusives as opposed to those that’ll come later, but it seems the game was always only planned to be a timed exclusive.

Death Stranding news as of late has focused on other reveals and information about the game’s requirements now that we’re in the last stretch until it releases. We’ve heard reveals of more cameos that’ll be in the game as well as those which almost were. We also know how big the game will be so that those on the PlayStation 4 can make room for it.

Death Stranding will release for the PlayStation 4 on November 8th with a PC release planned for Summer 2020.