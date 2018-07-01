Death Stranding Teasers Create More Questions

Hideo Kojima is teasing more Death Stranding details, or at least that’s what it looks like, but the references are just as cryptic as the rest of the game’s mysterious background.

The Kojima Productions Twitter account shared a series of tweets not long ago that referenced chirality, a scientific term that’s often used in the field of chemistry. In Death Stranding, however, Kojima’s using it to refer to hands, specifically the hands of Norman Reedus’ character Sam. The ongoing series of Death Stranding stories featured several tweets with images of hands in each one along with scientific and religious knowledge to add more to the Death Stranding mysteries.

Videos by ComicBook.com

#DSStories 21 The left hand and the right hand are mirror images of themselves. However, they aren’t exactly the same, as they can’t be superposed. This characteristic is called chirality, and something with chirality is said to be chiral. pic.twitter.com/cI3gGM6SC0 — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) June 29, 2018

#DSStories 22 For example: in Buddhism, putting hands together to pray has a symbolism: the right hand being that of Buddha and the left hand being that of the person. Putting together the hands to pray symbolizes becoming one with Buddha. pic.twitter.com/VdpDwokh8V — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) June 29, 2018

#DSStories 23 In many cultures, a handshake symbolizes mutual friendship. However, hands that are chiral images of each other can’t handshake. What would you do if you couldn’t “hold hands” anymore? How would you live in a world that isn’t connected? pic.twitter.com/0nD3LrqicH — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) June 29, 2018

The tweets pose more questions than they answer, but there are some past references to chirality that we can look towards to try and figure out more about what Kojima is teasing. Back when the latest trailer was revealed during E3, the opening sequences featured Léa Seydoux’s character talking to Sam and commenting that his tears indicated a chiral allergy. When Sam is inside of a building and has to go outside, the man speaking to him over the radio also warns that the “Chiralium density is still increasing” outside where the black, shadowy creatures are. This could indicate that the chirality is a characteristic that the creatures possess as well, and with Sam having a chiral allergy, he’s sensitive to the creatures’ presence and is able to detect them.

It’s an interesting theory that some players already supported even before the tweets, but that doesn’t mean that the Death Stranding mystery is anywhere near being solved. You can follow the Kojima Productions Twitter account if you want to see more baffling teasers like these until Kojima reveals more straightforward details on the game.