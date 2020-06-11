Deathloop Gameplay Revealed During PS5 Event

Bethesda, Arkane Lyon, and Sony shared another look at the upcoming Deathloop game during the big PlayStation 5 event scheduled for this week. Deathloop comes from the creators of the Dishonored series and features a battle between assassins and intricate levels for players to fight in. Players control an assassin named Cole in this game who’s stick in a loop destined to repeat itself each day, at least that’s the case until he’s able to take out those responsible for keeping the loop in motion. An exact release date for the game wasn’t revealed, but it’s been confirmed that the game will release in Holiday 2020 and will be a console exclusive on the PlayStation 5.

The trailer for the game showed Cole waking up each morning on a beach before beginning another day of combat against other combatants. An overview of the game from Bethesda said this beach he wakes up on is part of an island called Blackreef that serves as his prison while he’s stuck in the loop.

“The island of Blackreef. For most of its inhabitants, it’s a paradise. But for Colt, it’s an inescapable prison,” Bethesda’s preview of the game said. “Thanks to a mysterious timeloop, he’s reliving the same day, over and over, trying to find a way to break the endless cycle he’s trapped in. As Colt, you’ll have to take out eight targets – including your arch-nemesis Julianna Blake – if you ever want to escape. But remember: It’s a timeloop, so if at first you don’t succeed… die, die again.”

Good morning, Blackreef. Another day, another chance to break the timeloop.@DEATHLOOP, a killer Next-Gen shooter coming exclusively to #PS5 and PC. From @ArkaneStudios, the team behind Dishonored. Launching Holiday 2020! pic.twitter.com/XektDNen97 — Bethesda (@bethesda) June 11, 2020

While the game’s story will be driven by Cole, players also have the option of playing as the other assassin shown in the trailer, Julianna. This character can hop into Cole’s world – meaning there’s a chance you’ll be invaded by another real player – and is tasked with making sure he stays in the loop which means taking him out is her priority. If you’d prefer to just play through the game yourself an avoid these encounters, you can turn off the invasion mechanic completely.

“You’ll experience Deathloop’s main story as Colt, hunting down targets across the island as you try to break the loop,” a PlayStation Blog post from Bethesda Softworks content manager Anne Lewis. “Meanwhile, another player might temporarily enter your story in the role of Julianna, a rival assassin with her own singular goal: Protect the loop by eliminating Colt. Of course, if you’re feeling particularly villainous, you can slip into the shoes of Julianna yourself, jumping into someone else’s Blackreef for a tense game of cat-and-mouse.”

Deathloop is scheduled to launch Holiday 2020 as a console exclusive for the PlayStation 5.

