Deathloop Announced By Dishonored Developer

Today, during Bethesda’s E3 2019 presser, Arkane Studios — the developer behind Dishonored and Prey — announced a brand-new, innovative first-person action game called Deathloop. To accompany the game’s announcement, the game’s first-ever trailer was revealed and it looks stylish and a bit strange, just like any good Arkane game. Unfortunately, there’s no word on platforms or a release date.

“Deathloop transports players to the lawless island of Blackreef in an eternal struggle between two extraordinary assassins,” reads an official description of the game. “Explore stunning environments and meticulously designed levels in an immersive gameplay experience that lets you approach every situation any way you like. Hunt down targets all over the island in an effort to put an end to the cycle once and for all, and remember, if at first you don’t succeed die, die again.”

As you can see in the trailer, there’s no gameplay footage on show, just a cinematic cut of the game. That said, we do get to see what’s presumably the two main characters: Colt and Julianna, two assassins who seem to have some type of rival relationship going. And both are inconveniently stuck in a time loop, hence the game’s name. However, it appears Julianna wants to stay trapped in the loop while Colt wants to escape. It’s all a bit heady right now, but as you can see, there’s a lot of Arkane’s flavor in here, and so if you’re a fan of their games, well, then this will probably be right up your alley.

Arkane Studios has made a few critically acclaimed games in a row now between Dishonored, Dishonored 2, and Prey, but it has yet to set the world on fire with a release and make a best seller. Could this be the game to change that? Who knows, it’s too early to tell, but juding off this trailer it looks more geared towards hardcore gamers than the mainstream.

As mentioned above, there’s no word of a release date or platforms, which may suggest this is a next-gen game. If it was coming next year, you’d assume Bethesda would just say coming next year. At the very least, it’s almost certainly not releasing this year.

