Demon Slayer Video Game to Add Playable Demons in Free Update After Launch

The upcoming Demon Slayer video game Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 15th and will be published by SEGA in the West, and while a number of iconic characters from the franchise have been revealed as part of the playable roster for the title, it has thus far largely focused on the Demon Slayer Corps members like Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke. According to a new update from developer CyberConnect2, however, demons will in fact feature as part of the playable roster in Versus Mode after a free, post-launch update.

As for which demons will be coming to the title, it is currently unclear. It is known that the video game will feature playable versions of the initial couple of arcs from the manga and anime, so it seems fair to assume that it might only be demons from arcs like Mugen Train. You can check out the official announcement, in Japanese, below:

Here's how SEGA describes the upcoming title, in case you missed it:

"It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a 'demon slayer' so that he can turn his sister back into a human and kill the demon that massacred his family."

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 15th. It is being developed by CyberConnect2, developer of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot among other titles. Broadly speaking, Kakarot has been received fairly well. Aniplex will publish the game with Ufotable and Shueisha as producers. It is being published in the West by SEGA. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles video game right here.

What do you think of what we've seen of the Demon Slayer video game so far? Are you excited to check it out when it releases later this year? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

