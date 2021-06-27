Demon Slayer Is Coming to Ninjala

GungHo Online Entertainment has announced that its popular free-to-play video game Ninjala will be playing host to a Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba event in July that brings Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, Kyojuro Rengoku, Muzan Kibutsuji, and more as well as plenty of other Demon Slayer-themed goodies to the title. More specifically, the Demon Slayer franchise collaboration will begin in Ninjala on July 19th and run through August 30th.

In addition to the aforementioned character outfits for Ninjala avatars and the ability to morph into Demon Slayer characters, there will be Demon Slayer weapon skins and Demon Slayer emotes that allow players to mimic the various breathing forms from the popular franchise. There will also be a special Demon Slayer tournament competition with special IPPON decorations, emotes, and Ninja-Gum rewards.

🆕🆕🆕

The #Ninjala x #DemonSlayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is coming 7/19 (PDT) !🎉 Get hyped for Avatar Items styled after Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado, Kyojuro Rengoku, and Muzan Kibutsuji ✨ ▼Teaser Websitehttps://t.co/fmBZ89UhY5 pic.twitter.com/lEypif8qeV — PlayNinjala (@playninjala) June 25, 2021

Ninjala, if you are somehow not already aware, is officially described as "an online action battle game featuring ninja and gum." It features both battle royale-style matches with up to eight players as well as a 4-on-4 team battle mode, and basically, the whole point is to blow bubbles out of gum that can then be used as weapons. The "ninja" aspect of it all seems to make sense for a Demon Slayer franchise collaboration while the "gum" aspect... does not. It should make for a wild event in July, all told.

"The truth is that it’s just an idea that popped into my head," GungHo president and CEO Kazuki Morishita previously told ComicBook.com when aspect about the genesis of the bubblegum concept. "We had already decided on a ninja + chambara (sword fighting) PvP action concept and we were searching for a new game UI when I was coincidentally chewing on some gum. I imagined some kind of ninjutsu where bubblegum could be blown up, crafted, used as a projectile, or transformed. As a result, we created the gum action, which became this game’s main characteristic."

As noted above, the special Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba event is set to begin in Ninjala on July 19th. Ninjala itself is currently available for the Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba franchise right here, and all of our previous coverage of Ninjala right here.

What do you think about Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba entering the world of Ninjala? Have you been playing the video game at all recently? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!